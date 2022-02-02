Authorities vow to never give up on unsolved killings

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The remains of 11 women and an unborn child were discovered buried more than a decade ago in the desert on the edge of Albuquerque. Authorities on Wednesday marked the 13th anniversary of the beginning of what Police Chief Harold Medina called the largest homicide case in the police department’s history. Investigators said they have “more than a few” suspects but no arrests have been made. Authorities said they’re not giving up on solving the case. The first human bone was discovered in 2009, but it was a few years earlier that a detective noticed women with ties to drugs and prostitution had been vanishing from Albuquerque.