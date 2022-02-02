At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — At least five people have reportedly been shot at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California and a suspect is under arrest. Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted on Facebook that the shooter was seen around 8 p.m. at a Walmart after an active shooter was reported at an ampm gas station, where five people were reported shot. Reynolds said more victims were reported at the Walmart. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. There’s no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.