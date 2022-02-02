4 dead, 2 injured after house fire; explosions reported

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. (AP) — Four people are dead and two are injured after a home went up in flames and explosions in northeastern Pennsylvania. Authorities say eight people were in the house when the fire broke out around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the community of Shickshinny. Two escaped. One of the two injured is in critical condition. The cause is being investigated. A resident told The Citizens’ Voice newspaper that explosions reported by witnesses as the fire spread probably came from oxygen tanks one of the victims used. Autopsies are planned. Shickshinny is a small Susquehanna River community about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.