2 year sentence for ex-officer who struck kneeling protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has been sentenced in federal court to two years in prison for striking a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor. The Justice Department says in a statement that U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings handed down the sentence on Tuesday for 34-year-old Cory P. Evans, who will also have two years of supervised release. Evans pleaded guilty last year to using unreasonable force on a detainee. Evans told WAVE-TV in an interview that he didn’t hit the protester with malice but to prevent him from reaching for a potential weapon.