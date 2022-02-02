14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother

ATHENS, Texas (AP) — Authorities are accusing a 14-year-old East Texas boy of murder in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother. In a statement Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the child died after he was shot Saturday on the back porch of his family’s rural home near Athens, Texas. The shooting was initially blamed on a stray bullet from a nearby wooded area, but he said investigation and an autopsy proved that scenario impossible. Physical evidence and witness statements led to the brother being taken into custody. Hillhouse says three juveniles were at the house alone when the shooting happened.