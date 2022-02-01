Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are pushing to amend the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail. They are hoping to capitalize on the public anger over a driver who was out on bail when authorities say he plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukeel, killing six people and injuring many others. The state Assembly’s judiciary committee scheduled a public hearing on the amendment for Wednesday. Republicans have focused much of their anger over the Waukesha parade deaths on the $1,000 bail that Democratic Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office recommended for the defendant in an earlier case. They’ve called for tougher bail assessments and for Chisholm’s job.