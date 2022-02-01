Waffle House shooting: Woman describes seconds of terror

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witness Kayla Shaw has testified during the second day of the murder trial of a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018. Shaw told jurors Tuesday she was waiting to pick up an order on April 22 of that year when a window shattered and a man entered, firing an assault-style rifle. Video showed Travis Reinking was naked save for a green jacket. He was disarmed by a man who had taken cover behind a swinging door. Reinking is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life in prison without parole.