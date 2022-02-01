Virus enters Tonga along with disaster aid, lockdown planned

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga will enter a lockdown Wednesday evening after finding coronavirus infections in two port workers helping distribute aid arriving in the Pacific nation after a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The urgent announcement by Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni appeared to confirm fears that accepting the aid could bring COVID-19 into a nation that had been virus-free. The volcanic eruption and tsunami last month tainted drinking water, severed communications and left dozens homeless. Ships and planes from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain and China have been delivering aid. The crews of those vessels had made contactless deliveries to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.