Utah, home of conservative Trump critics, hosts GOP meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Members of the Republican National Committee are scheduled to meet in Salt Lake City this week to discuss a series of measures solidifying former President Donald Trump’s standing ahead of the midterm elections. Committee members are expected to discuss issues that are important to him, including a resolution censuring the two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Salt Lake City is one of the locations under consideration to host the Republican National Convention in 2024. Yet there are few overwhelmingly Republican states where Trump is as out of sync with the political culture as Utah, which prides itself on maintaining civility.