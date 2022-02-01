US military fired missiles during Yemen Houthi attack on UAE

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military launched interceptor missiles during an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that targeted the United Arab Emirates during a visit by Israel’s president. The launch on Monday represents the second-such time American troops have opened fire. Officials at both the White House and Pentagon confirmed the United States launched Patriot missiles. It represents a widening American involvement in Yemen’s yearslong war, a conflict that President Joe Biden declared nearly a year ago “has to end.” The Houthis have declared Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi a target. Al-Dhafra hosts some 2,000 American troops.