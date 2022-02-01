US asks UN to meet on North Korea missile that can reach US

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling for the U.N. Security Council to meet Thursday on North Korea’s most recent test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching Guam. That was its most significant launch in years that could target American territory. After Sunday’s launch, White House officials said they saw the latest missile test as part of an escalating series of provocations by North Korea over the last several months aimed at winning relief from sanctions imposed over its nuclear program. The State Department confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. Mission to the U.N. requested closed council consultations on Thursday.