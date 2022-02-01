UCLA classes to resume after lecturer arrested over threats

By STEFANIE DAZIO and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Classes are scheduled to resume at the University of California, Los Angeles after a former lecturer was arrested on suspicion of threatening violence against the school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email. Classes were remote on Tuesday and will be in-person again on Wednesday. Matthew Harris was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado following a standoff at his Boulder apartment complex that ended peacefully. Months before the threats against UCLA, court documents show Harris was the subject of a restraining order after sending threatening messages saying he would “hunt” and kill a professor. It wasn’t immediately known if Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.