Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says Turkish warplanes have struck suspected Kurdish militant positions in Iraq and Syria in a new cross-border offensive. The ministry said Wednesday the strikes hit targets on Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and the Derik and Karacak regions in northern Syria. The operations were aimed against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, and the People’s Protection Units, or YPG in Syria. The targets struck included shelters, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, bases and training camps. All planes returned to their bases, the ministry said. There was no information on possible casualties.