Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in Congress for changing the Electoral Count Act. Lawmakers want to ensure no one can undo a future presidential election. Senators are working to shore up the 135-year-old law that came perilously close to unraveling on Jan. 6, 2021. At that time, the defeated president urged his followers to “fight like hell” over the election. He also pressured Vice President Mike Pence to ditch his ceremonial role presiding over the session and reject the results. Trump recently insisted Pence could have “overturned the election.”