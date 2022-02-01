Taiwan team relents, will attend Olympic ceremonies in China

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic officials in Taiwan have reversed a decision to skip Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Games in China. They say the decision was made under pressure from the International Olympic Committee. Taiwanese athletes compete as Chinese Taipei at Olympics as part of a decades-old agreement with China brokered by the IOC. China claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory. Officials in Taiwan say they were repeatedly reminded by the IOC of obligations under the Olympic Charter to attend official ceremonies. Four Taiwanese athletes are scheduled to compete at this year’s Winter Games.