Supreme Court shouldn’t be covered in Ivy, 2 lawmakers say

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham say it’d be good if the person named to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer doesn’t have an Ivy League degree. The bipartisan message from the South Carolina lawmakers aligns with the background of a South Carolina judge they’ve praised as a good candidate for the seat. Eight of the court’s nine current members attended law school at Harvard or Yale. President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Clyburn says Biden should be concerned about the court’s lack of educational diversity, too. Graham tells CBS “It’s OK” to get your law degree at a public university.