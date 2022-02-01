South African president gets new report detailing corruption

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The second part of a judicial report on corruption in South Africa has been handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has for four years investigated allegations of corruption during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018. Evidence and sworn testimony from high-ranking officials, including former Cabinet ministers, has implicated Zuma and his associates in wrongdoing and it is expected the report will lead to criminal charges. The latest installment of the report details corruption, mismanagement and fraud at two state-owned enterprises, the rail company Transnet and the arms manufacturer Denel.The companies are at the center of allegations that lucrative state contract