Ski jumper Marita Kramer ruled out of Olympics with virus

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Ski jumper Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The Austrian team says a PCR test confirmed the infection detected over the weekend in Germany. The 20-year-old Kramer was due to compete at her first Winter Olympics. The women’s normal hill competition on Saturday is one of the first medal events of the Beijing Games. Kramer has won six World Cup events this season and leads the standings.