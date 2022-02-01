Saudi Arabia moves to redefine Islam-bearing green flag

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is inching towards changes that govern its national anthem and green flag, which is emblazoned with a sword and inscribed with Islam’s creed. State-owned media reported the kingdom’s un-elected consultative Shura Council voted in favor of changes late Monday. State-linked media reported that the changes favor amending the system governing the flag, the slogan and the national anthem, but not its contents. The council has not disclosed further details. Last week, Saudi police arrested four Bangladeshi men for allegedly violating the Saudi flag. The flag bears the Islamic proclamation of faith that states: “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”