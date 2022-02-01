Riverdance to tour US with group’s first Black female dancer

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Irish dance troupe Riverdance kicks off its 25th anniversary North American tour later this year, someone special will be in its high-stepping cast: the troupe’s first Black female dancer. Virginia-born Morgan Bullock, who says she’s been mesmerized by the dance style since she first saw it at age 10, will be making her professional U.S. stage debut in the production. She recently completed a United Kingdom tour with the show. While Bullock was known to producers since she attended a Riverdance summer school in Boston as a teenager, her profile exploded when TikTok videos of her high kicking and tapping to hip-hop songs spread on social media.