Report: Deputy’s shots, not suspect’s knife, killed officer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that gunshots from a fellow law enforcement officer — not stab wounds from a robbery suspect — killed a Washington state police officer over the weekend. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday issued the cause of death for Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota. Sahota was off-duty at home Saturday night when a man banged on his door, saying he’d been in a car crash. Sahota’s wife called 911 and learned the man matched the description of a suspect in a gas station robbery. Sahota went outside to detain him, but was stabbed by the suspect and then mistakenly shot by an arriving deputy.

