Peru leader reshuffles Cabinet for third time in six months

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has reshuffled his Cabinet again, making the third overhaul in his first six months in office amid criticism over his handling of issues like the fight against corruption. Castillo replaced half of the 18 Cabinet members Tuesday, including the prime minister and the ministers of finance, foreign relations and the environment as his administration deals with political sniping as well as an environmental disaster from an oil spill on Peru’s Pacific coast. The change came after his interior minister quit Friday, complaining that the president wasn’t supporting changes in the police to improve the attack on corruption. The prime minister resigned Monday also saying Castillo isn’t doing enough to confront graft.