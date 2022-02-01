Panama finds bodies of 2 Americans a month after plane crash

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama say they have found the bodies of two Americans who went missing when the small plane they were traveling in splashed into the Pacific and sank Jan. 3. Three others aboard the private flight were rescued. Two of them were also U.S. citizens. The third was the plane’s pilot, a Canadian. Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday that the bodies of the two U.S. citizens, aged 57 and 70, had been found. It did not release their identities. The crash occurred off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City.