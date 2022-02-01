NYC officers to honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of New York City police officers are expected to attend a wake at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor one of the two officers killed in an ambush at a Harlem apartment. Twenty-seven-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora was taken off life support a week ago. That’s four days after he and 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic call. Rivera died the night of the Jan. 21 shooting. A viewing for Mora will be held at the cathedral Tuesday afternoon and evening. His funeral will be held there Wednesday.