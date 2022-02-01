Norway court rejects mass killer Breivik’s parole request

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN (AP) — A Norwegian court has rejected the parole request made by mass killer Anders Behring Breivik a far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011, saying he must remain in prison. Last month, Breivik faced a parole hearing where he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing’s opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence. In his closing comment before the three-judge Telemark District Court east of Oslo, he repeated again that he was refraining from violence. Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists.