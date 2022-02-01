New US envoy to Japan vows support amid regional tensions

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel, says Washington is “fully committed” to working with Japan to confront growing regional tensions. Emanuel was speaking Tuesday at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Miniser Yoshimasa Hayashi, where the two discussed issues including North Korea’s missile advancement and China’s increasingly assertive actions in the Asia Pacific. Emanuel arrived in Japan to assume the post at a moment when President Joe Biden is trying to increase focus on the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership.