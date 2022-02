ATLANTA (AP) — “The Walking Dead” actor Moses J. Moseley has died at age 31. One of his agents, Cheryl Kaleda confirmed Tuesday that Moseley died on Jan. 23. Kaleda gave no details about how Moseley died. The actor appeared several times on the AMC series “The Walking Dead” as a pet zombie kept by the character Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. He also had parts on the USA series “Queen of the South” and HBO’s “Watchmen.”