Montenegro’s government teeters on the brink of collapse

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s pro-Serbian government is teetering on the brink of collapse and its prime minister is warning against a long-ruling pro-Western party coming back to power. Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on Twitter that plans by his ruling coalition partners to install a new minority government with the support of opposition Democratic Party of Socialists would reinstate the party’s influence in Montenegro less than two years after it was ousted in an election. DPS President Milo Djukanovic ruled Montenegro for nearly three decades before his government was replaced in the August 2020 vote with Krivokapic’s ideologically-mixed coalition. Lawmakers this week will decide whether to back the government’s bid to hold an early election or oust it in a no-confidence vote.