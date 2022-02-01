Millions follow rich candidates in Pennsylvania Senate race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cash is pouring in to Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for U.S. Senate, as wealthy and well-connected candidates moved in from out of state, followed by millions of dollars. Filings posted online by the Federal Election Commission before Monday night’s deadline show Mehmet Oz — best-known as host of “the Dr. Oz Show” — loaned himself $5.2 million in his quest for the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, a super PAC supporting a Republican rival, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, raised more than $5 million from the world of finance. In the Democratic primary race, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman kept a strong cash advantage over his nearest rival, Conor Lamb, a third-term congressman from suburban Pittsburgh.