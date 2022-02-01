Millions at risk as drought threatens the Horn of Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International aid agencies warn that drought threatens millions of people in the Horn of Africa region. Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region traversed by herders and others trying to keep their animals, and themselves, alive. Starj images show children walking among carcasses of animals dead from hunger and exhaustion. In Ethiopia’s Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons. Droughts come and go over the years, but one resident told a visiting United Nations team that she and her seven children have never seen one like this.