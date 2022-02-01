Mediator: Purdue Pharma close to reaching a new settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

With a settlement possibly near, a judge is giving the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma 16 more days of protection from lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The legal protections for members of the Sackler family were set to run out on Tuesday. That would have opened the floodgates for litigation. But a new mediator’s report says the family and the states that objected to the previous deal were close to a new one that would see the family contribute even more than the $4.5 billion previously planned. Mediations are not scheduled to last until next week.