Media barred from Justice Gorsuch talk to Federalist Society

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch is speaking this weekend to the conservative legal group that boosted his Supreme Court candidacy. The session at a Florida resort is closed to news coverage. Gorsuch is billed as the banquet speaker Friday at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society’s annual meeting, which is being held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista. The schedule on the organization’s website notes, “The banquet is closed to press.” Neither the Federalist Society nor the Supreme Court immediately offered any explanation.