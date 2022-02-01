Manatees in Florida need greater protection, lawsuit says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Environmental groups say Florida’s manatees are dying at a record rate and need federal protection for their seaside habitat. The groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Washington. The suit asks a judge to set deadlines for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize regulations to update the critical habitat designation for manatees. More than 1,100 manatees died in Florida last year. Pollution from agricultural, urban and other sources triggers algae blooms, killing the seagrass on which manatees depend. The lawsuit contends the wildlife agency dragged its heels on the critical habitat designation despite the groups’ attempt to get it done in 2008.