Man who killed 4-year-old when he was 13 freed from prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in 1993 when he was 13 years old has been released from prison after being granted parole last October. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website says Eric M. Smith was released from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Smith served 28 years for the murder of Derrick Robie. Authorities said Smith lured the younger boy into a wooded area near the victim’s home in Savona in western New York and beat him to death with a rock. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.