Louisiana governor denies he delayed probe in deadly arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN, JAKE BLEIBERG and KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards denied Tuesday that he delayed or interfered with investigations into the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. And for the first time he characterized the actions of the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist as racist. The Democratic governor’s remarks were the first since an Associated Press report that showed he had been notified within hours of Greene’s death that troopers engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle,” yet he kept quiet as state police pushed a much different story that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.