Life in chapters in ‘The Worst Person in the World’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Last fall, film director Joachim Trier and the actors Renata Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie gathered at a restaurant in midtown New York to talk about why it is that people seem to keep crying during their movie. If their film, “The Worst Person in the World,” was a weepy melodrama, such responses could be expected. But while “The Worst Person in the World” has moments of grief and loss, it’s principally about an uncertain, meandering journey of self-discovery for a young woman played by Reinsve in early adulthood. “The Worst Person in the World” is Norway’s shortlisted Oscar submission and Trier’s stab at something like a romantic comedy. It opens in theaters Friday.