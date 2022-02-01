Landslides kill at least 18 in Ecuador capital

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A rain-weakened hillside has collapsed in Ecuador’s capital, sweeping over homes and a sports field. Rescue officials say at least 18 people are dead. The government’s emergency agency said Tuesday that at least three homes were destroyed and that neighbors had joined rescue workers in hunting through the ruins for survivors. Images from the collapse showed waves of mud carrying vehicles, trash bins and other debris under a heavy rain Monday night in the neighborhoods of La Gasca and Armero on the slopes of the Ruco Pinchincha mountain. As the rescue began, police called for silence so that the cries of those trapped could be heard.