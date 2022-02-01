Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it will not reopen the federal investigation into the 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot to death by Cleveland police. It notified Tamir’s mother after she had participated in a federal training event for state prosecutors on investigating police misconduct cases. The family had asked federal prosecutors to take a fresh look at the case. But Kristin Clarke, the chief of the department’s Civil Rights Division, says there is not enough evidence to open a federal probe. But she says that does not mean the officer who pulled the trigger is exonerated.