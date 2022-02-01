Israel police find indication of unlawful surveillance

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police says it has found evidence pointing to unauthorized use of sophisticated spyware by its own investigators to snoop on Israeli citizens’ phones. After an initial denial, it said Tuesday that a secondary inspection “found additional evidence that changes certain aspects of the state of affairs.” The investigation was launched after an Israeli newspaper last month reported a string of instances of the police using the NSO Group’s Pegasus software to surveil protesters, politicians and criminal suspects without authorization from a judge. The report caused outrage in Israel and prompted the attorney general and lawmakers to launch probes.