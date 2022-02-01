Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man and wounded four people in a November shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City. Police said 150 officers were dispatched on Tuesday to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorizing the home’s demolition. Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. He was fatally shot by police at the scene.