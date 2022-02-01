Skip to Content
Hillary Scholten running for Congress in western Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT
Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Hillary Scholten says she will run for a newly drawn House seat in western Michigan, looking to seize the party’s best shot at representing Grand Rapids in Congress in decades. Her announcement Tuesday sets the stage for a potential rematch with first-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, but on bluer turf after redistricting. Then-President Donald Trump won Meijer’s area in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden carried the terrain that encompasses the new district. It’s considered a tossup in 2022. Scholten, an attorney who focuses on immigration law, says she wants to fix problems intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, including health care.

Associated Press

