Heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau’s government palace

By VAGNER BARBOSA

Associated Press

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Witnesses say they fear another coup attempt is underway in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau. Gunfire broke out several hours ago near the Government Palace in the capital, Bissau, and is still going on. President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of the attack. He was declared the winner of the 2020 election, though the results were contested by his opponent. Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.