Grocery giant Tesco cuts overnight roles; 1,600 jobs at risk

LONDON (AP) — British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that more than 1,600 workers are at risk of losing their jobs because of changes to its stores and gas stations. The retail giant said Tuesday that many of the jobs are at risk after it removes overnight shelf-stacking roles at many shops. Three dozen gas stations also will be converted to pay-at-pump only during overnight hours. A company executive said customers’ shopping habits have changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer told shareholders last month that it expected to post record profits of more than 2.6 billion pounds for the current financial year.