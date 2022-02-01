Google’s Q4 ad sales soar again, parent plans to split stock

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s digital advertising empire turned in another strong performance during the holiday shopping season, propelling a 36% increase in its corporate parent’s revenue during the final three months of 2021. The results announced Tuesday underscore how technology giants have adapted to become even more successful during a nearly two-year pandemic that has roiled much of the economy. In a show of confidence intended to make its shares more affordable to a broader pool of investors, Google parent Alphabet also announced plans for its first stock split since 2014. Alphabet’s shares surged 7% on the news.