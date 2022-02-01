Germany: Suspects in police shooting had been poaching

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say two men arrested over the nighttime killing of two police officers on a rural road apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached wild animals in their van. Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and Monday’s shooting shocked officials from Chancellor Olaf Scholz down. A 29-year-old male officer and a 24-year-old female colleague who was still attending a police academy were killed. Both were shot in the head. Investigators said Tuesday they believe that the suspects used at least two weapons and that both shot at the police officers. They believe the killing “served to cover up the poaching that preceded it.”