Gas leak kills Egyptian family of 7 in their Cairo home

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a gas leak has killed a family of seven in their Cairo home. According to a police statement, the tragedy happened on Monday in the city’s Sharabia neighborhood where the family — the parents and five siblings, aged 13 to 26 — died of suffocation. Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed. Last month, four children died when a fire erupted in their apartment in Cairo’s Faisal neighborhood.