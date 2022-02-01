Freezing temperatures in northwestern Syria kill 2 infants

BEIRUT (AP) — A doctor and a war monitor say freezing winter weather in war-torn northwestern Syria has killed two infants in separate displaced persons camps. Record-breaking temperatures and heavy snowstorms have swept across much of the Middle East, from Gaza to Turkey, in recent weeks. The cold and snow have hit many impoverished Syrians and Lebanese hard. At least one child died from the cold in Lebanon. In northwestern Syria, 80% of the displaced people who live in overcrowded informal camps are women and children. That’s according to the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid organization.