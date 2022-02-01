Former Florida mayor’s daughter sentenced for COVID fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The daughter of a former South Florida mayor who recently ran for Congress has been sentenced to prison for lying to obtain $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Damara Holness on Monday was ordered to report to federal prison by noon on April 25 to serve a 20-month sentence for the Paycheck Protection Program fraud. Holness is the daughter of former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, who recently lost a Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat by just five votes. Damara Holness apologized to the community, the government and to her family. She noted that she’s affected her father’s career.