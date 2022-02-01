Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:34 AM

Former Florida mayor’s daughter sentenced for COVID fraud

KION

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The daughter of a former South Florida mayor who recently ran for Congress has been sentenced to prison for lying to obtain $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Damara Holness on Monday was ordered to report to federal prison by noon on April 25 to serve a 20-month sentence for the Paycheck Protection Program fraud. Holness is the daughter of former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, who recently lost a Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat by just five votes. Damara Holness apologized to the community, the government and to her family. She noted that she’s affected her father’s career.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content