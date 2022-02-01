Family of Durst’s 1st wife sues 2nd wife for wrongful death

NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of Robert Durst’s first wife have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the second wife who stands to collect millions of dollars from the late real estate heir’s estate. Kathie McCormack Durst’s family alleges in the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in New York City that second wife Debrah Lee Charatan helped Durst avoid justice for years in connection with McCormack Durst’s death and two other killings. The suit was filed on the 40th anniversary of Kathie Durst’s disappearance and seeks unspecified damages in excess of $75,000. Messages seeking comment were left with Charatan.