Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights with Boeing 737-Max

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines says it has resumed flights with the Boeing 737-Max nearly three years after a crash of one of the aircraft outside the country’s capital killed 157 people. The airline said in a statement Tuesday that passengers on the day’s flight included government officials and diplomats. Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in March 2019. At the time, it was the second crash to involve a 737-Max aircraft in six months. After the Ethiopian crash, U.S. authorities grounded the 737-Max until Boeing could fix the plane’s faulty software.